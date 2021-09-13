Aisha Buhari Shares Video Of Crying Minister Of Communications

Published:

The First Lady Aisha Buhari on Sunday shared a video showing minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, crying during one of his recent preachings.





Mr Pantami often goes emotional during his exegesis sessions, especially when some verses in the Holy Qur’an were recited, or when explaining the persecution of Muslims.





Mrs Buhari shared the video on her verified Instagram page with a terse statement: “A chire tsoro a yi abinda ya dace” (Be courageous to do the right thing).





In the short video, Mr Pantami and his reciter burst into tears when the minister asked the reciter to read a verse on fear of Allah.









