A’Ibom CP Orders Arrest Of ASP Over Death Of Fresh Graduate Of Architecture

Published:

Akwa Ibom police commissioner, Amiengheme Andrew has ordered for the arrest of an Assistant Superintendent of Police Joweigha Michael, over the death of a suspect, Kubiat Isaac while in custody.

ASP Michael is to be detained and interrogated over the death of Isaac suspected to be an armed robber and cultist.

Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon in a statement on Saturday, said the ASP effected the arrest of the suspect at Eni Stores, Uyo.

There has been outcry in the social media following the death of the suspect alleged to have been tortured to death by the ASP and his team.

However the statement absolved ASP Michael of torturing the suspect to death, adding that the suspect was sick when he was arrested and kept in police custody.

He said that the CP has also ordered an autopsy be carried out on the deceased to ascertain cause of his death.

The statement reads: ”It expedient to state that Kubiat Isaac was being investigated for the offence of suspected Armed Robbery and Cultism, and had been evading arrest for sometime.

”He was traced to and arrested at Eni Stores on the 29th of August, 2021 and taken for questioning. On arrival at the Division, the DPO ordered that he be transferred to the State CID where the case was pending for a discreet investigation.

”Unfortunately, the suspect said he was sick. He was taken to the Police Clinic for treatment but gave up the ghost in the process.

”The Commissioner of Police, CP AMIENGHEME ANDREW has ordered for an autopsy to be conducted in order to determine the cause of death.”

Kubiat according to his counsel Barr Iniebong Effiong recently graduated from the University and is awaiting NYSC call up before he was killed

Share This