Ahmed Musa Yet To Play 100 Matches For Nigeria..FIFA

The Nigeria 🇳🇬 Football Federation have admitted an error in its counting of Ahmed Musa’s matches for the Super Eagles.





The NFF has said Musa was poised for his landmark feat before yesterday’s World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde 🇨🇻, of which he eventually did by playing in the game.





However, FIFA came out stating that the winger is yet to join the 100 caps-club having nullified two games the skipper played for Nigeria.





The 2017 friendly against Togo 🇹🇬 and the 2018 World Cup qualifier with Algeria 🇩🇿 didn’t count for Musa who could have made history yesterday.





Nevertheless, the football body’s Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire told Punch Newspaper they have deferred to FIFA’s record on Musa’s appearance for the Eagles.





“We defer to FIFA in this regard, so Ahmed Musa has 98 caps. If he features, as expected, in the home-and-away matches against Central African Republic in October, he will clock the tally of 100 and the celebrations will follow in flow.”

