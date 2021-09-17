Again Hope Uzodinma Missing In Action As Southern Governors Meet In Enugu

Published:

Governor Hope Uzodinma was conspicuously absent as members of the Southern Governors’ Forum met on Thursday in Enugu, just about two months after they converged in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos State.

Some of the Governors who attended the meeting include Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; and Bayelsa’s Douye Diri.





They were received at the Government House, Enugu, by the host, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. While there is no officially published agenda for the meeting, the governors are expected to deliberate on the ongoing Value Added Tax (VAT) battle between states and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), open grazing and security issues.





Thursday’s meeting is coming just over two months after the governors met in Lagos State where they made a series of decisions including banning open grazing. The governors had set September 5 as the deadline for states in southern Nigeria to promulgate the anti-open grazing law.





Although only seven states – Ebonyi, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo – beat the deadline, more states have enacted the law banning open grazing. Enugu, Lagos, and Akwa Ibom were the latest states to enact the law against open grazing.

Share This