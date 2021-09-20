ADA Hall Of Fame To Honour Illustrious Nigerians In ICT Ecosystem

Published:

The organisers of the Africa Digital Awards (ADA) are set to induct illustrious Nigerians who have contributed to the development of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) into its Hall of Fame. ADA and the Africa Digital Awards Hall of Fame (HOF) are an integral part of the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum, which is held every year.





According to a statement from the organisers of the event, which was signed by the Editor-in-Chief of ICT Watch magazine, Tayo Adewusi, the ADA holds yearly and is in its 9th edition. The Hall of Fame happens every decade.





“This is the second edition and it is the most prestigious. ADA and the Hall of Fame will hold during the ICT Impact CEO forum event. This year’s Hall of Fame will be held on Saturday, September 25th 2021 at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki by 4 pm,” he disclosed.





Adewusi added that the ADA Hall of Fame roll call for inductees in 2013 include Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former Governor of Osun State & Honourable Minister of Interior; Engr. Olawale Ige (MFR), former Minister of Communications; Engr. (Dr) Ernest Ndukwe (OFR), former EVC, NCC & Chairman MTN Nigeria; Chief (Dr) Leo Stan Ekeh (OFR), Chairman Zinox Technologies; Austin Okere, Chairman CWG PLC; and Mr. Wale Ajisebutu, EVC/CEO, 21st Century Technologies.





Other inductees are Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman ALTON; Engr. Lanre Ajayi, former President, ATCON; Engr. Bayo Banjo, Chairman, Disc Engineering & Communications; Dr. Bayero Agabi, MediaPreneur and late Engr. Florence Seriki (MFR), former MD/CEO, Omatek Computers.





For this year, the organisers said distinguished individuals, government agencies, and state governors who are employing the potent power of ICT to execute different ideas will be honoured at the event. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola is expected to chair the occasion while Engr. Ndukwe is to give the welcome address.





ADA was established in 2010 alongside the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum. It honours individuals and corporate entities that have leveraged the power of ICT.

