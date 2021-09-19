Abia 1st Lady Commiserate With Woman That Lost Four Children In Umuahia

Published:

The burial date of the four children of Mr. & Mrs. Chibuzor Ikwunze, of Umuagu, Umuhu Ohuhu in Umuahia North local government of Abia State who lost their lives recently under mysterious circumstances in one day has been made public.





The children, Kelechi Chibuzor 12, Sunday Chibuzor 10, Oluomachi Chibuzor (f) 8, and Kingsley Chibuzor 3, were among the seven persons who passed on recently after allegedly eating the local barbecue, popularly known as suya on August 25, 2021 in Umuahia.





According to a family source their burial took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at their home town, Umuhu Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area.





The source disclosed that their bodies would leave City Gate at Mortuary at 9am to their home town while Goodnews Pentecostal Church will conduct a service in their honour at Umuagu Central School by 10am after which they will be laid to rest.





Recall that Abia state government had ordered that autopsy be conducted on their bodies to ascertain the cause of their death.





Though the outcome is yet to be made public, there are speculations that they may have died of smoke from a generator set which was powered near their room the night they passed on.





They had, during the recent vacation, visited a family friend, Mr. Sunday Ogbah at Umuaeze in Umuahia North when the sad incident occurred. Mr. Ogba himself alongside his two children also died in the same incident. Only his wife and daughter survived.





Wife of Abia State governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu had on Friday sent a delegation led by her Principal Secretary, Mrs. Love Ezema to commiserate with the family over the loss. She made a donation of undisclosed amount to help the family organize the burial of the children.





Source :AbiaOnline

Share This