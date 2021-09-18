Abducted NDA Army Major Regains Freedom

Published:

Aftermath of bandits intrusion into the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) on the 24 of August 2021 where two officers where killed and one kidnapped.





On Friday night, the deputy director Army public relations officer, Colonel Ezindo Idinmah confirmed that Maj.CL Datong was rescued by troops.





He also added that operations leading to his rescue lead to destruction of several bandits camps in Afaka Birnin Gwari area of the state. He said that scores of bandits were killed especially in the late hours of September 17th, 2021.





The operation was made up of Air task force, Department of state security, Police officers and other security agencies.





The rescued officer also sustained a minor injury but was treated in a medical facility and since handed over to the Nigerian Defense Academy's authority.





He commended the efforts of the security agencies that carried out the operations and reiterated that the operations will continue until all culprits involved in the murder of the two other officers are been neutralized.

