At least three bodies were recovered Monday morning after a flood at Trademoore estate in Lugbe, Abuja.



Residents said the flood started in the early hours of Monday after a downpour.



Many houses, vehicles and other properties were also damaged in the flood.





Fire service and other safety officials from the Abuja administration were at the scene Monday morning during a visit to the place



The estate witnesses such floods annually during the rainy season.



More details later…

