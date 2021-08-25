You Cannot Intimidate Me..Olisa Metuh Tells EFCC

Published:

Metuh Denounces EFCC’s New Round of Media Trial…Insists No Amount of Persecution Will Make Him Leave PDP

My resolve has remained firmly unchanged even with the renewed attempt by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to embark on a fruitless media trial and keep my name burning on a non-existent case.

It is indeed unfortunate that the EFCC has again resorted to sponsoring cheap publications in some section of the media, in a renewed bid to again manipulate the narrative and derail the course of justice to achieve a predetermined end in my matter.

It is instructive that this renewed attempt to push a non-existent case, which is a plan to label me and destroy my political career, is coming on the heels of my firm resistance to overtures, calls and entreaties to leave my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The truth is that immediately after the landmark court of appeal judgement, the EFCC rushed to the supreme Court, in their usual territorial swagger, only to have their appeal dismissed.

Why did the EFCC not inform the public of the dismissal of their appeal at the Supreme Court before sponsoring a publication to promote this retrial narrative even when they are very much aware that I have my own appeal currently pending before the Supreme Court?

For the avoidance of doubt, I will never again succumb to the media trial of the EFCC or allow myself be continuously used as a prosecutorial guinea pig in order to threaten and cow other opposition politicians, especially as I am completely innocent of the charge against me.

I restate that in spite of the the pressures, calls, overtures and invitations, I will never leave the PDP to join another party on account of threats and intimidation. I am ready to face the travails that comes with my resolve.

I have no case to answer in this matter and nobody can use it to label and/or cow me, or attempt to limit or regulate my political career. I will remain active in the PDP and no form of instigated attack will make me leave my party for another one. Not at this point in our nation's history.

I am not in politics to seek power, I am not in politics to seek money, I am not in politics to seek influence. I am in politics because I strongly believe in the ideals of the founding fathers of PDP to enthrone a nation where the principles and tenets of democracy will be entrenched and the rights and liberties of Nigerians respected.

On this, I stand and I am willing and ready to defend myself in this matter, particularly as I have no case to answer.

I therefore counsel the EFCC not to waste their time on this fruitless media trial in the face of a very obvious non-existent case.

I remain grateful to the judiciary for restoring the right to medical treatment of my choice.

No man should ever be subjected to such abuse of his fundamental rights and face the wickedness and inhuman treatment I have been subjected to in the last six years.

Signed:

Chief Olisa Metuh

Former National Publicity Secretary, PDP

