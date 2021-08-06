Yar'Adua Son Kills Four People, Remanded In Prison

Published:





A son of former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, retired General Shehu Musa Yar’adua, Aminu Yar’adua, has been remanded in prison in Yola, Adamawa State for allegedly killing four people.

The suspect, a student of American University in Nigeria (AUN) Yola, allegedly knocked down the four people in an auto crash.

A Magistrate Court presided by Magistrate Jummai Ibrahim, on Thursday, remanded the younger Yar’adua who is 36.

General Yar’adua is the older of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, who ruled the country from May 2007 to June 2010. He died in office after long medical complications. He was Katsina state governor between May 1999 and May 2007.

Yar’adua was charged to court for allegedly causing death of the four people through dangerous driving on 23 June, 2021.

The police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Inspector Zakka Musa, stated that the accused had, while driving along Yola bye-pass on 23 June, 2021, crushed six people as a result of over speeding.

The court heard that four of the victims were killed and the other two were injured in the accident, with the victims all hailing from Sabon Pegi, Yola South Local Government Area.

”Those that died in the accident were identified as Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar(2) and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu (27) sustained injuries,” the FIR stated.

The prosecuting officer told the court that the relatives of late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

The presiding judge granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to August 19, 2021, for further mention, and ordered that the ex-president’s son be remanded in prison custody until then.

