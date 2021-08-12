Wife Of Nigeria's Former President Dies From COVID-19

Published:





Former Nigeria’s first lady Hazida Shagari, wife of the late ex-President Shehu Shagari has died, the family announced on Thursday.

She died of COVID-19 complications around 3 am on Thursday at Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja. She was aged 80.





Her grandson Bello Shagari posted a statement from the family announcing her death on Facebook.

The former first lady will be buried at 4 pm on Thursday according to Islamic rites.





“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E. late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari GCFR (Turakin Sokoto). We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja,” the statement signed by Muhammad Shagari read.





