What Messi Said At Final Press Conference At Nou Camp On Sunday

Tears as Messi confirms departure at final Barca press conference





What's teary Messi said:





“This is very difficult, I was not prepared for this. Last year I was convinced to leave, but this year we were, my family and I wanted to continue here, in our house," Messi had told reporters.





"After 21 years I'm leaving with my three Catalan Argentine kids. We've lived in this city, this is our home. I'm just really grateful for everything, all my team-mates, everyone who has been by my side.





"I gave everything for this club from the first day I arrived to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye as I didn't think about it. What's clear is I did everything possible, and they (Barca) couldn't do it because of La Liga.





"A lot of things have been said about me, but on my behalf we did everything I could because I wanted to stay. Last year I didn't want to stay and I said it. This year I did and I couldn't.

"I love this club. Without seeing the fans for over a year and a half has been very hard. If I had imagined it [his leaving speech] I would've imagined the Camp Nou full and being able to say goodbye properly."





The Argentine was also asked if reports of Paris Saint-Germain being his most likely next destination are true, to which he responded: “Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, yes. At the moment nothing is confirmed, I received a lot of calls after the Barcelona statement. We’re talking about it."





