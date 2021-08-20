We Embezzled N65.3m Students Funds But Trying To Resolve The Matter..UNEC, UNN Students Union Presidents

Published:

The Student Union Government President Of University Of Nigeria Enugu Campus, UNEC, Comr. Ugwuja Obinna has admitted that he and SUG President of University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Comr. Ani Stephen embezzled the sum of 65.3 MIllion Naira meant for students.





Speaking with Igbere TV correspondent, Comrade Ugwuja said they embezzled the fund but they are trying to settle the matter out of social media.





According to him, "Yes, we embezzled the fund but you know we are trying to settle the matter out of social media and I wouldn't want to comment on the issue".





IGBERE TV had reported that Sen. Ifeanyichukwu C. Nnamani, ACArb., President of the Senate said the duo, Comr. Ani Stephen (SUG PRESIDENT UNN) and Comr. Ugwuja Obinna (SUG PRESIDENT UNEC) called him to sign and approve the sum of #65,553,000 (Sixty five million, five hundred and fifty three thousand naira) for a project which does not exist just for them to embezzle the fund.





Ani Stephen (SUG PRESIDENT UNN) and Comr. Ugwuja Obinna (SUG PRESIDENT UNEC) were indicted by 23 members of a panel headed by the SUG Senate President.





According to the Senate President, "On 22nd July, 2021, I was called by Comr. Ani Stephen (SUG PRESIDENT UNN) and Comr. Ugwuja Obinna (SUG PRESIDENT UNEC) to sign and approve the sum of #65,553,000 (Sixty five million, five hundred and fifty three thousand naira) for the construction of 150 relaxation outdoor seats proposed as Students Union Project for 2019/2020 academic session which was suspended by the Senate on 28th June, 2021 due to agitation from students who were not pleased by the fact that their funds will be used to enrich the pockets of those that were supposed to protect their interest."





" There are other pressing matters concerning the welfare of UNN students like:

*Renovation and maintenance of hostel toilets, leaking roofs and drainage systems

*Scholarship for indigent students

*Installation of solar panels in hostels to improve power supply.

On this premises, I refused to give my consent and suggested for student's congress for students opinion

In one day, 17th August, 2021, the SUG Presidents of UNN and UNEC released a false statement of account and collaborated with the Deputy Senate President without a proper Senate Plenary to enable them with the freedom to perpetrate their wicked plans."





"I'll continue to protect the welfare of Nigerian students and I'll never support impunity and corruption in the Students Union Government even if my office is being threatened."





Source: Igbere TV

