We Didn't Kill Anyone ...Lagos Taskforce Chairman

Lagos State Environmental and Enforcement and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has said it would not abdicate its statutory duty of enforcing traffic laws in the metropolis because penchant disregard of some motorists to traffic laws in the state just as it debunked fake news that its personnel killed a driver and a conductor.

The Chairman Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye explained that what led to the protest by commercial drivers in LASU/Iyana Iba was an attempt to escape arrest by a danfo driver who on sighting the operative of the agency in Iyana – Ipaja yesterday sped off and hit a broken down bus.

He added that the broken down vehicle on impact injured a technician who was repairing it. The technician, he noted was taken to the hospital immediately where the injury was treated and discharged the same day.

He emphasized that there is no truth in the fake news that Lagos State Taskforce killed a driver and its conductor, noting that such incident never happened anywhere in the State.

He stated that he has been meeting with key stakeholders in the axis to ensure that commuters are not made to go through harrowing experiences as a result of the protest.

CSP Jejeloye while urging the officers to remain focused and dedicated to their duties reminded them of the primary duty of law enforcement and safety of lives and property.

He stated that Government repose so much power in them and that they must therefore learn to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that in view of the awareness of the need to comply with traffic laws in the State, a lot of motorists still flout such laws endangering the lives of other road users.

He urged the officers to discharge their duties conscientiously and be humane to road users when necessary.





