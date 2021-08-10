Viral Video : Indonesia Apologises To Nigeria Over Diplomat Almost Suffocated By Immigration Officers

Published:

A Nigerian diplomat has been brutalised by Indonesian Immigration officials.

It is unclear what led to the incident but the official was harassed in front of the Nigerian diplomatic mission in the Asian country, on Saturday.

Reacting to the ugly development, Geoffrey Onyema, Minister of Foreign Affairs, summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap.

In a statement, Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry said the Indonesia envoy confirmed that the incident happened in his country and he tendered an apology.

“Before the envoy was summoned, Nigerian government had also sent an official protest to the government of Indonesia.”

“The government of Indonesia has apologized to Nigeria over the manhandling and arrest of Nigerian Embassy staff by immigration officers in Jakarta.

“The Ambassador explained what he understood what happened and apologize unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia.”

“The Ambassador has confirmed that the immigration officials involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologize to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned.”

The ministry, while describing the incident as “unacceptable”, added that it is against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States.

In a video of the incident currently circulating on social media, three men were seen wrestling a black man inside a car.

They pinned his neck to the car seat and he kept begging for help.

The men kept pressuring him as he screamed “My neck”, “I can’t breathe!”.





