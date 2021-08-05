Viral Video: Gov Zulum Did Not Pay Abba Kyari Solidarity Visit...Borno Govt

Published:

The Borno State Government yesterday dismissed reports that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima visited the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had indicted Abba Kyari in the ongoing trial of suspected billionaire fraudster, Abbas Ramon, better known as Hushpuppi.

Kyari, who was suspended by the Police Service Commission is currently trying to wash himself off bribery allegations.

A video making rounds on social media showed the embattled police officer shaking hands with Zulum as Shettima watched from a distance in a residence.

Isa Gusau, media aide to Zulum, in a statement yesterday, said the video in circulation was recorded by some associates of Abba Kyari at the residence of Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja on June 30, 2021, the suspended cop paid an empathy visit to Shettima following mischievous circulation of rumours that the Senator had died in the UK.

He said Kyari, who hails from Borno State and in Shettima’s constituency, visited the former governor to wish him well like many others had visited the Senator during the time

