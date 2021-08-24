Viral Video : Finland Company Employs Nigerian Drone Maker

Published:





Ignatius Asabor, a young Nigerian who makes drones has been flown to Finland and given a job by a foreign company.

Ignatius who makes special drones using local materials was flown to Finland by a foreign company and got employment with the same company.

Breaking the news on Linkedin, the Managing Director of a Finland-based Radai Limited, Mr. Ari Saartenoja expressed happiness at having Asabor work with his company.

Ari who shared the photo of the genius on arrival to Finland, Oulu, said that Asabor will strengthen the survey operations of his team in the future.

His post reads:

“Ignatius Asabor, young Nigerian drone talent has just arrived to Finland, Oulu. Ignatius will strengthen Radai’s survey team in future and bring more international expertise in the field.

Welcome Ignatius Asabor to Radai Team!”

Asabor confirmed his arrival to Finland as he posted a picture of himself in Oulu, Finland with caption.

Share This