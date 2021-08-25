Videos : Mob Strip Woman Naked For Allegedly " Stealing " Man's Penis In Owerri ( Viewers Discretion Advised)

Published:

A mob descended on a woman in Owerri, Imo State capital on Tuesday after she was accused of "taking away " the penis of a man.

The incident at the ever busy Weathral road in Owerri.

According to some eye witnesses, the man allegedly noticed the disappearance of his penis when the lady handed him a N200 note for a purchase

He raised an alarm which attracted a lot of people

She was stripped naked and paraded .

One of the trending videos showed the man being examined to ascertain his claims

It could not be immediately confirmed if the woman was eventually handed over to law enforcement agents or if the alleged penis was " returned "

Videos





Share This