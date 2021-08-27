Veteran Actor Victor Olaotan Is Dead

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan, best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the popular TV series, Tinsel is dead .

He has been bedridden for about five years after he was involved in a ghastly accident.

The actor was driving to a movie set in 2016 when the accident took place around Apple Junction, in Festac, Lagos.

He has also been battling for his life in a Turkish hospital for almost three years.

In 2018, the actor requested financial aid to facilitate his treatments outside the country, after two years of being incapacitated. Shortly after, Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, agreed to settle his bill of about N39m.

The actor’s wife confirmed that the money was paid directly into the account of the hospital in Turkey.

Three years ago, it was reported that the actor required financial assistance to receive medical treatment outside Nigeria in a bid to avert the amputation of his legs.

In ab interview then , the wife of the 70 year-old actor, Julia Olaotan, talked about how the need for a second phase of the medical procedure came and how the hospital is threatening to throw her husband out because she could not pay for the second procedure

