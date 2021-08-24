Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Update:Army Confirms Attack And Killing Of Its Officers By Bandits

Published: August 24, 2021

SECURITY BREACH OF  NIGERIAN DEFENCE ACADEMY ARCHITECTURE

The security architecture of  the Nigerian Defence Academy  was compromised  early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into  the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.


 Bashir Muhd Jajira

Major

Academy Public Relations Officer

24 August 2021


