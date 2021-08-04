Two Killed, Vehicles Burnt As Hoodlums Break Loose In Jos

Published:

At least two people were killed when hoodlums blocked Gada-Biyu Highway in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Tuesday night. A resident told Daily Trust...At least two people were killed when hoodlums blocked Gada-Biyu Highway in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Tuesday night.A resident said that two trucks were set on fire in the incident.The hoodlums were seen on rampage, assaulting passersby.

The incident may be connected to the violence that occurred between herders and the people of Irigwe.



Many were killed and houses were set ablaze in the clash which occurred on Saturday.





