Troops Rescue 15 Kidnapped Commuters In Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna State Government the rescue of 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema'a LGA, Kaduna State

According to the report, the 15 persons had been kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while in transit. The troops responded to a distress call and mobilized swiftly to the location.





The rescued persons are listed as follows:

- Maisaje Pam

- Samuel Peter

- Ziyau Abdul

- Henry Dabo

- Abduljabar Auwal

- Muhammad Ali

- Dama Dabo

- Ramatu Aminu

- Muhammad Sani

- Abdullahi Muhammad

- Bashar Garba

- Abubakar Musa

- Saad Yaku

