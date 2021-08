Published:

Petrol dealers in Imo State have commenced a strike

The strike according to report reaching CKN News is in solidarity with their members whose petrol stations were demolished by Rochas Okorocha's administration.

The court passed a judgment that they be compensated but the government has been dragging its feet on the matter

Streets of Owerri were littered with people trekking this morning as transport fares have been hiked to as much as 100 percent by transporters





