Tokyo 2020: Ese Brume Dedicates Olympics Bronze Medal To Bishop Oyedepo

Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist, Ese Brume has dedicated her medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International

Brume leapt to her first Olympic medal with a jump of 6.97m.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo took Gold while Britney Reese of the USA got the Silver.

Speaking at the Mixed zone of the Olympic Stadium Tokyo, time said he was dedicating her first Olympic medal to Bishop Oyedepo, her coach Kayode Gaya and her family.

“This medal means a lot to me. It doesn’t matter the colour. First I dedicate it to Bishop Oyedepo and I plan to decorate him with the medal later”, she said amidst sobs and wiping her tears.





“I’m super excited that I made it to the top three at the Olympics. Honestly, I can’t contend with my joy.

I have NEVER seen myself in worse situations because I was injured. But my coach kept pushing and my trust in God renewed my energy. When I break the African record, my injury was still fresh. It spurred me. And here I am today grateful to God and all those he used to make me an Olympic medallist”.

