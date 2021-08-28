Tinubu Receives Lagos Assembly Members In London

Published:

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly has joined the long list of politicians who visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London for a photo-op to show that he (Tinubu) is hale and hearty.





Obasa, who led other lawmakers to Tinubu said they had lengthy discussions with their host in London.





Other politicians who have paid such visits to the APC chieftain abroad include: President Muhammadu Buhari; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Muiz Banire





Among the members who visited Tinubu were Temitope Adewale, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation; Nureni Akinsanya, chairman of the House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, as well as Sylvester Ogunkelu, chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Investments and SDG.





According to Obasa, Tinubu was his jovial self and had discussions with the team on issues of national importance.

