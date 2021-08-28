Terrorists Kidnap Housewives In Kaduna

Published:

Bandits have abducted three housewives and a male resident in Zango Community in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Zango Community is a stone throw from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

It was gathered that the terrorists arrived the community at midnight on Thursday, shooting sporadically.

The incident comes few days after bandits stormed the Nigerian

Defence Academy (NDA), killing two officers and abducting a major.

Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, confirmed the attack but said the command is yet to get full details of the incident.

