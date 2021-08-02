Student Stab Teacher To Death In Plateau Over Flogging

Published:

A student of Government Science Technical College (BUTECHS) reportedly stabbed his teacher, Mr. Job Dashe to death.

According to source, the student was flogged for coming late to the cafeteria during breakfast and lunch hours, after he was flogged he rushed to his hostel brought back a dagger and stabbed the teacher. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he died while receiving treatment.

The student is identified as Odeh, also know as Romeo in the college. The he student mingled with his friends and escaped being arrested by the Police authority when the came for him.

His friends were arrested after his escape and ilater disclose his whereabout as he is presently apprehended and under custody.

His mother visited the deceased family to sympathise with them. She also confessed that her son was manifesting sings of a cultist before now - source said. The teacher got married to his wife sometimes last year and she's currently pregnant.

