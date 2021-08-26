Sen Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APC

Published:

Former Minister of Aviation and a serving Senator, Stella Oduah, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Oduah was a Aviation minister in the administation of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

She was received at a brief ceremony in Abuja on Thursday and admitted into the party by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Govermor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.

The ceremony also had in attendance the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to Uduah, she joined the APC family as part of the process of the changing political narrative in the South East, and assured that she joined the APC along with her multitude of supporters who have been jubilating in Anambra State.

The APC governorship candidate in the November 2021 election, Senator Andy Uba was at the occassion.

She is the latest of high profile members of the former ruling party who joined the APC recently.

Recall that on August 4th, a Board member of the PDP, Joy Emordi had defected and joined the APC.

In his welcome remarks, Buni congratulated her for joining the APC and assured her of rights as all other members of the party.

“You will enjoy the privileges enjoyed by all members of the party because you will have a waiver,” Bunu said.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum while welcoming her into the party said she is a national figure who has joined “a national movement to deliver a greater Nigeria for the future.”

Imo state governor and Chairman of the Anambra State Campaign Council said Anambra State would be won by the APC in the November 2021

