Sanwoolu Receives Newly Commissioned Police Officers From Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu statement after receiving in audience newly graduate cadets of the Police Academy from Lagos State

It was a proud moment as I and Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat received representatives of newly commissioned officers of Lagos extraction of the Nigeria Police Force. We are happy that these men and women who just graduated from the Police Academy made a choice to serve their country and keep us safe with their enlistment into the police.





As fresh ambassadors of our great state, I reminded them that Lagos has always produced illustrious men and women who served diligently and with patriotism in the Police and other security organisations and they are not expected to do any less.





It is of note that a former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith and current Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akinolu who retired as Assistant Inspector General of Police made great strides in the police as indigenes of our state.





Mindful of the great future and career ahead of them, I urged the new officers to be diligent and commit themselves to serve with integrity and never engage in any unwholesome practice that can tarnish the image of their families and our state.

