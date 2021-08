Published:

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Monday at Akowonjo Road by Alimosho arrested 2 robbery suspects (Samuel Akabueze 31yrs & Onuoha Joshua 37yrs) inside a Lexus Jeep (LSD 666 GK).

The Agency recovered a locally made gun with 2 rounds of ammunition and ATM cards consisting of Eco & Access Bank.

The 2 arrested suspects confessed to belong to a 3-man robbery gang that specializes in snatching vehicles and robbing innocent motorists during traffic across Lagos.

