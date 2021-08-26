Robbers Attack 4th Bullion Van In Ondo, Cart Away Millions Of Naira

Published:

Two people have been confirmed dead after some dare-devil robbers attacked a bullion van at Ofosu town, Ore-Shagamu-Benin Expressway, in the Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This is happening barely two weeks after a bullion van was attacked at Emure Ile in the Owo LGA of the state.

The latest attack brings the number of bullion van robberies in the state to four, with one bank robbery, in the last two months.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the van while it was heading towards Ore, from Benin, Edo State.

A source said three persons were shot during the incident, including two policemen and a civilian.

The bandits were said to have carted away undisclosed amount of money in the van.

However, another source stated that five people were killed, including policemen and bank officials, who accompanied the bullion van.

