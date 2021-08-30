PR Guru, Idris Bello Bags City People Recognition Award

Published:

Foremost Nigerian Public Relations Consultant, Idris Bello of Emiralty Africa has been presented with an Award of Recognition by CITY PEOPLE MEDIA GROUP.





Bello was presented the award in a ceremony that had key players in the entertainment industry in attendance on Sunday.





He has over the years been committed to documenting, reporting and gate keeping activities in the nation’s entertainment sector, particularly Nollywood.





Bello has at different points served as Publicist to high profile actors and marketers, among which are Corporate Pictures, Adebayo Salami, Wumi Toriola, Seyi Edun, Toyin Alausa and Jide Awobona amongst others.





He is also a Production Consultant, Arts Researcher and University Lecturer.





It is highly commendable that City People Media Group honors the energetic Lead consultant of Emiralty Africa with an award of recognition for his immense contributions to the development of Nollywood.

