Post My Pictures With Hushpuppi , I Don't Care.. Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, says there was never a time he told anyone not to post the photographs he took with suspected international scammer, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.





He is standing trial for conspiracy to launder money allegedly obtained from business email compromise frauds and other scams, including schemes that defrauded a U.S. law firm of about $40m, illegally transferred $14.7m from a foreign financial institution and targeted to steal $124m from an English football club until his arrest by the Dubai Police in June 2020 and his extradition to the United States.





Hushpuppi had a global following of over 2.5 million on Instagram where he posted pictures and videos of his lavish spending on exotic cars, watches, designer clothes, bags from luxury brands like Gucci, Fendi and Louis Vuitton; and of himself boarding helicopters, with celebrity, footballers and Nigerian politicians or while on charter





However, ex-Senator Melaye said there was no reason for him to tell anyone not to publish photos of him and Hushpuppi.





“There was never a time I asked people not to post my pictures with Hushpuppi or anyone for that matter because there is no reason to. Am a political celebrity, please continue posting jare. Wetin bird chop na im e go carry fly. SDM,” the ex-senator said on his verified Instagram page @dinomelaye.

