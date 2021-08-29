Pilot Son Of Nigerian Senator Allegedly Murdered In Kaduna

Published:

A pilot, Abdulkarim Na’Allah, has been found dead at his Umar Gwandu Road residence in Malali, Kaduna.

Family sources said the deceased, who was the first son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, was found dead around 12pm.

“He was alone in the house. The security guard of his neighbour found the gate strangely opened, so he raised the alarm,” said a family source who prefers not to be named.

"There was no gunshot on his body. It was clear he was strangled as he was found tied with a rope.”

The Police have not issued any statement on the incident yet

Share This