Pictures Of Some Of The 15 Newly Released Bethel School Students In Kaduna

A fresh batch of 15 students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, were freed on Saturday, after they had spent 48 days in captivity.

Baptist Convention President, Rev. Israel Akanji, supervised the reuniting of the freed students with their families on Sunday in Kaduna.





Photographs show the students on arrival at the Baptist secretariat, where they were reunited with their families.

Instructively, while the parents and guardians appear happy to receive their wards, the freed students appear sad and traumatised.

