Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited crowned Olu of Warri HRM Emiko Tshola less than twenty hours after his Coronation

Obasanjo in a picture circulating online was seen kneeling before the 36 year monarch whole paying his traditional respect.

Chief Obasanjo did same when the current Ooni of Ife Oba Ogunwusi was crowned

Share This