Peter Obi Has The Capacity To Lead Nigeria.... Political Analyst

A Political Analyst and Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, Dr Okey Okechukwu, has described former Governor of Anambra State and 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, as one who performed exceptionally well and set new records of excellence in public office.

Speaking on ARISE TV over the weekend, Okechukwu described Obi as a leader who has the capacity to lead a culturally and religiously diverse nation like Nigeria. He mentioned that Obi, with his great understanding of finance and economy, was already a billionaire before venturing into politics.

“Peter Obi was already a successful multi-billionaire before he became Governor. He became Governor and performed excellently well. He greatly cut down the cost of governance and saved money for the state. He also disposed of security votes by sending directly to the communities to manage by themselves.

“Obi also has strong national network, and more importantly, he has great international networks. He is one of the few Nigerians that will fly into London on his own and the Mayor of London will invite him over for tea. So he clearly stands out,” Okechukwu said.

As the 2023 elections draw nearer, different political analysts and leaders of thought have continued to make case for the Igbo Presidency, with Mr Peter Obi’s being mentioned as the man who has all it takes to lead the most populous black nation – Nigeria.





