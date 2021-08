Published:

A pastor identified as James Sakala who tried to emulate Jesus Christ failed to rise from the dead after 3 days.

The pastor who is From Zambia was buried alive by his church members as he promised them that he will resurrect in 3 days just like Jesus Christ.



It was gathered that after three days, his church members went digging his grave just to find him dead.



According to reports, the deceased pastor is the owner of Sakala Zion church In Zambia.

