Oshiomhole Denies Plotting To Return As APC National Chairman

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed insinu­ation that he was plotting to return to office.

Oshiomhole, who distanced himself from the leadership cri­sis rocking the APC, in a state­ment in Abuja on Wednesday by his Media Aide, Victor Osh­ioke, described the speculation as false.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a state­ment credited to Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is now a member of the APC and self-styled aide of Minis­ter of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi.

“In the said statement wide­ly reported in the media, Chief Eze was quoted as saying that Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment and others were plotting to bring back Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.

“Ordinarily we would have ignored this nonsensical sug­gestion. However, it is pertinent to set the records straight and put to rest this ridiculous false­hood being marketed by Eze Chukwuemeka Eze.”





Oshiomhole recalled Key­amo was in the forefront and provided legal support through his legal assistants in court and argued on behalf of those that filed cases for his removal.

He said: “Keyamo also of­fered legal advice on the legality of the NEC that was convened for the dissolution of the Os­hiomhole led National Work­ing Committee of APC and emergence of the Governor Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee.

“It is therefore frivolous for any right-thinking person to as­sume that Keyamo who actively supported the removal of the national chairman elected by over 6, 500 party delegates from across the 36 states and the FCT because 8 out of 27 ward execu­tive members purportedly sus­pended a national party chair­man, would now plot to bring the same Oshiomhole back to the office.”





The former chairman said he will not be part of any plot to destabilise or ridicule the party in any way or for any reason.

He stressed he took serious exemptions to his name being dragged into an issue that he has no hand in.





The statement added: “This is an opportunity to further reaffirm Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s loyalty to the APC under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Mai-Mala Buni.”





