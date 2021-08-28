One Year After , Blue Eyed Woman ,Husband Not Finding Living Easy Despite Assistance

Published:

Last year, the story of Kwara State born Blue-eyed woman Risqot and her husband, Abdulwasiu, became a global issue following reports that Abdulwasiu sent his wife packing for bearing him blue-eyed children.



The issue not only went viral but trended for weeks, attracting the intervention of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and other notable people like wife of the Kwara State governor, Mrs Foluke Abdulrazaq, as well as former First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs Toyin Saraki, who all provided them succour and played a huge role in their reunion process.



But one year after their story hit limelight, how is the couple faring?



The first lady of Kwara State, Mrs Abdulrazaq, not only secured for them a two-bedroom apartment at Alagbado area of Ilorin, but also got the two children enrolled at the prestigious Roemichs Group of Schools, Ilorin. Mrs Toyin Saraki, wife of the immediate past Senate President, also gave them N250,000, while the emir of Ilorin, played a key role in reuniting the couple.

But all still appears not to be well with the couple during a visit to them in their apartment in Ilorin.

While Abdulwasiu still depends on the meagre earnings from his vulcanizing business to keep the family afloat, Risqot’s attempt to better their lot has not been successful either despite acquiring a NABTEB certificate. Also, Wasiu’s efforts to augment the family income by engaging in commercial motorcycling (Okada) has not made any significant difference.



Speaking on their union in the past one year, the couple who singled out the emir, the governor’s wife and Mrs Toyin Saraki for their interventions which has sustained the family since then, told Daily Trust that things have not been rosy for them.



Abdulwasiu said, “That we are still united as husband and wife gives me joy every day but we have only survived on the goodwill received from people. We have been managing from the vulcanizing machine gifted me by the emir and like we all know; the economy is not friendly at all now. And for a vulcanizer like me, it is even worse as patronage has been very low. My decision to augment by hiring a motorcycle to do transport business has not yielded much,” he added.

