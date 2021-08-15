One Killed As Gas Tanker Fall On Car Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Published:

One person died on Saturday when a gas-laden truck fell on two vehicles at Orimerunmu area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The crash involving an unregistered Volvo Truck loaded with gas, a Toyota Corolla with registration number EQ 165 LSR and Toyota Sienna marked FKJ 341 GC, occurred at 7:03 am.

It was gathered that the gas-laden truck lost control and fell on both the Sienna and Corolla car.

It was gathered that eight people, which comprised three men, three women and two minors, were involved in the accident, adding that one person died in the accident.





The deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Famobis Hospital in Lotto.

The driver of the gas-laden truck it was learnt ran away immediately the accident occurred

“The gas-laden truck lost control due to overspeeding and the tanker fell on both the Toyota Sienna and Toyota Corolla vehicles, all of which were outbound Lagos (moving out of Lagos).

“The Toyota Corolla car consists of the father, mother and two minors (their children) while the Toyota Sienna consists of a male (the driver) and 2 females who escaped unhurt.”





While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he urged tanker drivers to maintain their vehicles properly as well as control their speed.

