Olympic Silver Medallist, Oborududu Gets N4m Reward From Bayelsa Govt

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has announced cash rewards to Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, Blessing Oborududu and the winners of the 2021 AITEO Cup, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens.

Oborududu got N4million, the top 25 registered players of both United and Queens N1million each and the technical advisers of both teams got N1.3million.

Diri, who announced the rewards during the official reception in honour of the victorious Bayelsa sportsmen and women in Government House, Yenagoa, on Monday, said that Oborududu’s coach, Mr Victor Kodei, a former wrestling champion, would also get N1million.





The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Daniel Alabrah also rewarded the clubs’ board chairmen, who got N1.5 million each.

He equally directed the immediate release of two Coaster buses to both football teams. Both clubs had been hiring buses to travel to match venues.

He said, “As usual with sports, it is a team game and there are others who contributed to the victory and success. Their reward will also be communicated to them.”



Diri also gave immediate approval for the upgrade of the Samson Siasia Sports Complex as well as the wrestling gym.



Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Daniel Igali, thanked Diri for the exceeding support to the teams, which he said are now the toast of every sports-loving individual.

Igali made several appeals to the governor, especially for upgrading of the state stadium as Bayelsa United would be representing the country in the CAF Confederations Cup in a months’ time

