Olumide ,Son Of Millionaire Fola Ogunlesi Allegedly Commits Suicide

Published:

The high suicide rate among the younger generation is without mincing words, becoming alarming and it will only get worse if something is not done to stem this menace. Barely two months after billionaire industrialist, Chief Samuel Adedoyin’s grandson, Subomi committed suicide, Olumide, the 39 year old son of Fola Ogunlesi, the eldest of the Ogunlesi brothers (made up of Lanre Ogunlesi and Kayode Ogunlesi), has also committed suicide.

Olumide who would have been 40 in a few months time was reportedly battling with depression and chose to end it all by hanging himself. At some point in his life, Olumide was famous on the social scene. He reportedly made things happen. He owned his own luxury perfume brand called Lumog which was doing quite well and controlled the market share. He also managed some of his father’s businesses such as one time foremost open air events centre, Fantasy Land and Beauty Fair Laboratories Limited, a cosmetics and perfume company. But things took a turn for the worse.

The once bubbly personality fell ill and went off the radar. When he got better, he couldn’t quite dominate the social scene as he did before. His perfume brand stop raking in the humongous profits it was making and his father’s Fantasyland became relegated as other purpose built events centres sprang up and people now had a wide range of places to choose from. With Beauty Fair Laboratories, the success that greeted its entrance disappeared and it got enmeshed in a series of scandals bothering on arbitrary sack of workers, non-payment of gratuities etc. Sources say that even as the managing director of the firm and his father the chairman, Olumide wasn’t quite in charge and all efforts on his part to rejig the company to enable it compete favorably in the market, was rebuffed





Source : The Will

Share This