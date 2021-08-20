Olu Of Warri Designate Acquires New Rolls Royce, Bentley Ahead Of His Coronation

Published:

Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation

Olu of Warri-designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko, has gifted himself two brand new customized luxury cars, a Rolls-Royce and Bentley 2021 model, ahead of his coronation as the Olu of Warri Kingdom on Saturday, August 21.

The customized Rolls-Royce will be used to usher in Emiko as the new king on Saturday, the day of his coronation while the Bentley will be used for the thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 22. The Olu-designate would ride from his seclusion (Idaniken), to Warri Club in the Rolls-Royce on the day of his Coronation.

On arrival at the Warri Club, he would walk into a waiting regatta boat and proceed to Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral abode of the Itsekiri people. Omoba Tsola Emiko who has been in Idaniken (seclusion) since April 5th is to be crowned on Saturday as the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom.

About 1,000 police operatives have been deployed to ensure watertight security before, during, and after the coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri, Kingdom.

