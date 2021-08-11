Ogun Police Arrest College Worker For Allegedly Raping Student In File Room

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested an administrative staff member of the state's College of Health Technology, Olawale Jamiu for allegedly raping a student.

According to the statement, the victim had gone to the office of 39-year-old Jamiu to collect her school file when he dragged her into the file room and forcibly had sex with her.

The victim subsequently reported the incident to her guardian, who in turn complained to the school management.

Jamiu, it was stated, initially denied the allegations but confessed to the crime upon being confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after the alleged act.

The statement by Oyeyemi partly read, “An administrative staff member of college of health technology, Olawale Jamiu has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a student of the college (name withheld).

”The 39-year-old randy college staff member was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu divisional headquarters by the management of the college. They reported that the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect.

On getting there, the suspect dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her. The victim there and then reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported to the authority of the school.

”Upon the report, the DPO (Divisional Police Officer), Ilese division, CSP Amuda Ajibola quickly detailed his detectives to the college where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect who initially denied the allegation was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his devilish act.

“The victim has been taken to the state hospital, Ijebu-Ode for medical treatment.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution."

