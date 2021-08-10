Obi Hailed For Commitment To Better Health Sector, Society

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has been praised for what can be described as his unrelenting efforts towards building a better society for all, through his aggressive investments in the health sector of the nation.

Obi received eulogies from the Superior General and Hospital Administrator of Immaculate Heart Hospital, Nkpor, Rev Sr Mary Claude Oguh, when he recently visited the hospital as part of his 60th birthday celebrations and made a donation of N2.5 million to them for improved healthcare delivery.

Sr Oguh described Obi as one who has continued to build a legacy of excellence in Nigeria. She explained that Obi, passionate about the well-being of others, does not fail to share his God-given resources with them. She revealed that they were no longer shocked by Obi's contribution to a better health sector as sacrificing his personal resources to develop society had become his trademark.

“One always lacks words to describe Mr Peter Obi, a rare and exemplary leader. He not only preaches the importance of investing in the critical sectors of development, but he also makes practical contributions to ensuring that our hospitals are functional. This is not his first time of visiting us this year and financially supporting our ongoing projects. We sincerely thank him,” Sr Oguh said.

While handing over the cheque of N2.5m to the hospital management, through Sr Mary Claude Oguh, Obi expressed hopes that the hospital will soon become a world class hospital, well equipped to handle different medical needs of the people. He also expressed confidence in the management of the hospital for “making genuine efforts to develop and take the hospital to greater heights”. He promised to always support their projects while urging them to remain committed to building a better society.

Obi was accompanied by his former Chief of Staff and former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof Stella Chinyere Okunna, and the former Commissioner for Housing, Anambra State, Dr Patrick Nky Obi.





