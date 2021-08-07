Saturday, 7 August 2021

Oba Of Benin’s 5th Wife Delivers 3 Boys,One Girl

Published: August 07, 2021


 
It was  four kids  at a go yesterday for the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II. His  fifth wife, Princess (Oloi) Esosa, gave birth to three princes and a princess. News of the safe delivery was broken at 4:57 pm yesterday setting off  jubilation at the palace. The Oba expressed appreciation to God Almighty and the ancestors for the abundant blessings.

The traditional ruler  welcomed his first  prince  on  the throne in May 2020 from Princess (Oloi) Iyayota.  The Presiding Priest of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, in Benin, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, offered prayers to God for good health, wisdom and guidance for the quadruplets, their parents and other members of the Benin royal family.


