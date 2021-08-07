Oba Of Benin’s 5th Wife Delivers 3 Boys,One Girl

Published:

It was four kids at a go yesterday for the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II. His fifth wife, Princess (Oloi) Esosa, gave birth to three princes and a princess. News of the safe delivery was broken at 4:57 pm yesterday setting off jubilation at the palace. The Oba expressed appreciation to God Almighty and the ancestors for the abundant blessings.The traditional ruler welcomed his first prince on the throne in May 2020 from Princess (Oloi) Iyayota. The Presiding Priest of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, in Benin, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, offered prayers to God for good health, wisdom and guidance for the quadruplets, their parents and other members of the Benin royal family.

Share This