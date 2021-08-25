NUJ 7th Triennial National Delegates Conference: South East Is As Safe A Venue As Any Other Zone

Published:

It has come to the knowledge of Zonal Working Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone C (South East) of a mischievous, unnecessary and false alarm raised by Petrus Obi purporting that South East region of Nigeria is not safe to host the 7th triennial delegates conference of NUJ slated for 4th October, 2021 at Umuahia, Abia State.





This red herring is the usual stock in trade of embattled Obi, who has remained recalcitrant to all peace overtures all aimed at giving him a soft landing following his suspension as Vice President Zone C, by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union.





The zonal leadership (Zone C) of the Union unanimously disclaim Obi, a lone ranger on a failed mission to cause panic and sow fear in the minds of NUJ members and delegates to the coming Triennial Delegates Conference, just in the name of playing politics.





The reality on ground is that South East is relatively peaceful and safe, and can conveniently host the delegates conference, even as it is a notorious fact that no region or part of the country is immune to insecurity today.





The fact that even the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, a place considered as a security fortress could be invaded by bandits, early hours of Tuesday August 23, 2021, kill officers and kidnap some, is a shouting testimony that no place is safe in the country today.





To further buttress this point, the same early hours of Tuesday, a police Commander of IGP squad was killed alongside other police personnel and civilians in Plateau state by gun men.





Also, even the nation's federal capital territory (Abuja) has increasingly come under security threats in recent time with no day passing without a resident, including security personnel (Police, Immigration, Civil Defence etc) being kidnapped and others being killed.





It is also a well known fact that the federal government is doing its best to stem the growing insecurity in the country.





We are therefore at a loss why Petrus Obi and his co-travellers would want to make a heavy weather out of the security situation in the South East in isolation to other security challenges across the country.





We use this opportunity to call on NUJ members and the general public to ignore and discountenance Petrus Obi. Umuahia, Abia State and South East in general is as safe, if not safer than some parts of the country and ready to host the triennial delegates conference.





By the grace of God, we assure members and delegates that every measure will be put in place to guarantee the their safety before, during and after the conference within Umuahia and South East in general.





Signed:





1. Comrade Kenneth Ofoma, Secretary Zone C.

2. Sir Innocent Igwe, National Trustee, Zone C.

3. Ezeogo Boniface Okoro, National Ex-Offio Zone C.

4. Rex Arum, Chairman Enugu Council.

5. Tony Nwizi, Chairman Ebonyi Council.

6. Victor Ndukwe, Chairman Abia Council.

7. Chief Chris Akaraonye, Chairman Imo Council.

8. Francis Ekpone, Acting Chairman Anambra Council.

9. Emma Udeagha, Secretary Anambra Council.

10. Adaeze Ralph-Igbokwe, Abia Secretary.

11. Amaka Agbo, Enugu Secretary.

12. Nnamdi Akpa, Secretary Ebonyi Council.

13. Juliet Dim Imo Secretary.

