NSCDC Denies Alleged Attacks By Faceless Militia Group In Anambra

Published:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has denied a viral video making the rounds on social where an alleged South East Militia group claimed it attacked officers of the security agency at Umueri in Anambra State .

The Command said the event never took place

The was the statement from the command

“The attention of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command has been drawn to a video circulation in social media insinuating that Civil Defence officers and vehicle were attacked on Monday 30th of Augustn2021 at Nenyi Umueri in Anambra East LGA.”

“We wish to state that there is no iota of truth in the video in circulation . All NSCDC facilities in Anambra State are safe and calm. In addition, all operational vehicles in the State deployed for an assignment are without any untoward incident today.”

“This is purely the handwork of crises merchants and mischief makers who want to create panic and fear on the minds of Anambrarians and residents alike. The Command with other sister security agencies are working in synergy to ensure that Security situation in Anambra State is intact.”

“While appreciating the collaboration and support of the masses in beaming the activities of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, we wish to appeal for confirmation of every information before going to social media to avoid misleading the public.”

“The Anambra State Commandant, Mr. Vincent Ogu JP, wishes to appreciate the Executive Governor, Dr. Willie Obiano, the good people of the state and other sister security agencies for their support and collaboration towards enhancing the security architecture of the state. He assures that safe custody of Officers and Men and Operational vehicles in the Command will continue to be his priority.”

Share This