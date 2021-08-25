Nothing Wrong With North Producing Nigeria's President In 2023...Tunde Bakare

Published:

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church formerly Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said even the north can produce Nigeria’s next president.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, Bakare said any zone can produce the next President as long as the candidate is competent.

“Let the best of the best emerge… it doesn’t matter which part of the country the person comes from.”

“I have heard all kinds of arguments on rotation and zoning. Some are saying Obasanjo, plus Jonathan, that’s 14 years and Yar’Adua plus Buhari is 10 years and that the North still has four more years. At this moment, what is needed is a person who can do it.

“Political parties should bring their best forward. Let the best of the best emerge. It can go to the South, it can go to the North. It is only one seat. If it’s an Igbo man, so be it, if it’s a Yoruba man, so be it. If it is a Northerner, a Hausa or Fulani, so be it. And I am saying that passionately.

“If we had promised rotation, so let’s practice rotation, if it’s not part of our Constitution, let’s face the reality. It is not really where the person comes from that matters, it is what he is able to do and deliver.”

